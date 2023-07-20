Baku: Armenian journalists may visit Azerbaijan

20 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no problems with Armenian journalists visiting Azerbaijan, if they decide to, Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Rashad Majid said.

He recalled the meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian journalists have been organized in Tbilisi at different times.

"New reality emerged after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation after the second Karabakh war. There is freedom of the media in Azerbaijan, and Armenian journalists may come to Azerbaijan within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation," Rashad Majid said.

Exclusion of number of journalists from the blacklist

Yesterday, the names of 58 foreign journalists who illegally visited Azerbaijani territories have been excluded from the "blacklist" of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said that during international events held in Azerbaijan, foreign delegations included journalists of Armenian origin.