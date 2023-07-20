Israel signs deal with U.S. to join visa waiver program

20 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel said it will begin on Thursday allowing entry to all U.S. citizens, including Palestinian Americans, in a policy change it hopes will secure visa-free access for Israelis to the United States.

Washington has blocked Israel's longstanding bid to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program over differential treatment for some U.S. citizens, and officials said the U.S. will monitor the implementation of the changes over a six-week period.

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides and Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog signed what the statement called a "reciprocity agreement."

"The full implementation of the program will apply to any U.S. citizen, including those with dual citizenship, American residents of Judea and Samaria and American residents of the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

The U.S. government would make a decision on whether Israel should be admitted to the VWP by September 30, Miller said.