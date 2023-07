20 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is still working hard to ensure the continuation of the grain deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

"We hope that this initiative will continue, as it contributes greatly to the stabilization of global food prices and proves that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue," the Turkish official said.

The official notyed that the ministry's contacts with officials from the participatin countries regarding extension of the grain initiative continue.