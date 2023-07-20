Iran says its has no problems on border with Azerbaijan

20 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has no border issues with Azerbaijan, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, commenting on the Azerbaijani-Iranian ties.

"Fortunately, our relationship with Azerbaijan is developing and we do not have any problems in border and security issues. Thank God, the economic relations between the two countries are developing and deepening on a daily basis," the Chief of Staff said.

He noted that it's just a periodical visit that takes place on the borders of the country annually.

The Chief of Staff paid a visit to Iran's shared border with Azerbaijan yesterday to inspect the security situation at the northern borders.