20 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aeroflot plans to resume direct flights to Abu Dhabi from October 29, the airline said in a statement.

"Aeroflot from October 29 resumes regular flights to Abu Dhabi from Moscow. Ticket sales are open. Flights will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays," the company said.

The company recalled that Aeroflot currently also operates regular flights to Dubai, the frequency of which will increase from 2 to 3 per week in the winter schedule.