Turkey's EU accession stalled

20 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's EU accession negotiations have stalled as a result of the Turkish side ignoring the EU basic requirements, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"Turkey's accession prospects, processes and progress in recent years have not only stalled, but, I would say, have turned out to be deeply frozen, due to the fact that the main chapters that are necessary for these talks - such as the rule of law, protection of human rights - are a long way from being achieved," Annalena Baerbock said.

The minister stressed that, despite the existing disagreements, the European Union should maintain a constructive dialogue with Ankara, since Turkey is a strategically important EU neighbor.