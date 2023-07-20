Russia and Iran continue working on strategic partnership agreement

20 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are interested in signing a strategic partnership agreement and completing the process of drawing up a declaration as soon as possible, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"The preparation of a draft of a new interstate agreement on strategic partnership between Russia and Iran continues, and both sides confirm their interest in the speedy completion of the process of agreeing and signing this document," Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that the results of the meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the GCC were discussed during a telephone conversation between the FMs of Russia and Iran earlier. The diplomat stressed that the ministers confirmed their commitment to the fundamental principles of international law.