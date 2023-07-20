Pobeda Airlines to connect Dubai and Volgograd

20 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian low-cost Pobeda Airlines, the Aeroflot subsidiary, added a new flight to the schedule: it will operate twice a week and will connect Volgograd and the capital of the UAE, Dubai.

In late October, the Russian low-cost airline Pobeda Airlines will begin operating flights on the Volgograd-Dubai-Volgograd route.

The new flight has already appeared in the company's schedule. It will be performed twice a week, the duration of the flight will amount to 4.5 hours, the press-release of the company reads.

"Low-cost Pobeda Airlines has opened the sale of tickets for Volgograd-Dubai flights. Flights on the route will begin on October 29, 2023, and will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays,”

- Pobeda Airlines informs.