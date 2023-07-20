EU prolongs anti-Russian sanctions

20 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU has extended all sanctions against Russia introduced since 2014. Restrictions have been intensified since February 2022 and have become the most extensive in the history of the EU.

All anti-Russian sanctions imposed since 2014 have been extended for another 6 months, the press service of the Council of the European Union reports.

Sanctions against Russia will last until January 31, 2024, the decision was made today by the EU Council.

The first sanctions against Russia were introduced in August 2014. They were regularly renewed every 6 months, however, since February 2022, their intensity has increased.

The package of restrictions imposed against Russia has become the largest in the history of the European community.