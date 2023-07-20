Yalta authorities decided on unfinished Turkish hotel

20 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A modern five-star hotel will be built on the site of an unfinished Turkish hotel, the construction of which was stopped in the resort of Yalta in the 1990s, the Ministry of Tourism of Crimea reports.

The Soyuz Marins Group company is investing its own funds in the construction of a new high-class five-star hotel on the site of a Turkish hotel complex that was unfinished back in the 1990s, the press service of the Ministry of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic of Crimea reports.

The design of the new hotel implies a unique architecture, although it will be built on the basis of the current, already built structures, the new infrastructure will be created around it. A new hotel, the working name of which is Marins Grand Hotel Yalta, will be built in the next five years.