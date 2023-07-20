Less Russians to visit Türkiye in 2023

20 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, tourist flow to Türkiye will stay at the level of last year and amount to 5 mln people. According to earlier estimates, 7 mln Russian tourists were going to Türkiye this year.

The annual flow of tourists from Russia to Türkiye is unlikely to set a new record and exceed last year's level due to the rise of the tour packages cost.

"We expected that compared to last year, when 5.2 mln Russians spent vacation in Türkiye, this year, 7 mln Russian tourists would go to Türkiye. But, unfortunately, so far, the forecasts have not come true due to high prices for vacation in Türkiye and the exchange rate of our national currency,”

- President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Ilya Umansky said.