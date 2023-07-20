Traffic on Tavrida highway restored

20 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The traffic on the Crimean Tavrida highway is restored in both directions.

In Crimea, after yesterday's state of emergency, traffic on the Tavrida highway has been restored.

"Traffic on the Tavrida highway in the Kirovsky district resumed,”

- head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov said.

On Thursday afternoon, cars and buses freely pass through the section that was blocked the day before. The lanes are open for traffic in both directions.

The traffic was suspended due to a fire that broke out at the landfill. Today, after the emergency had been eliminated, it is no longer required to bypass 118-130 km of the highway.