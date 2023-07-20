EU revises anti-Russian sanctions list

20 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union added 12 individuals and 5 legal entities from Russia to the sanctions list for the violation of human rights.

The sanctions list was replenished with the head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Arkady Gostev, representatives of the Moscow City Hall and the capital's police department.

EU sanctions imposed for violation of human rights. Thus, restrictions were introduced against the directorate of correctional colony No. 6, where Alexei Navalny is serving a term. In addition, the restrictions affected the deputy head of the Moscow mayor Natalya Sergunina, the Moscow Department of Information Technology and others.