Employees of Dagestani asylum fired after abusing patient

20 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Makhachkala, two women who worked in a psychiatric asylum were fired, the Ministry of Health of Dagestan reports.

It was found that the employees of the medical institution mocked one of the patients.

"According to the results of an internal check, the facts published on the video from the psycho-neurological dispensary were confirmed. Two employees of the junior medical staff who participated in the bullying of a patient, were fired,”

– Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan informs.