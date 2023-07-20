New industrial parks to attract investors to Kaspiysk

20 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two industrial parks will be created in Kaspiysk. One will be specialized in the production of furniture, the other will become a universal location for business.

Two new industrial parks will be created in the city of Kaspiysk. They will attract investors to Dagestan.

11 companies have already expressed their willingness to become residents of the new parks.

The Tenglik industrial park will be located on 38 hectares. It will become a location for enterprises producing building materials, metal structures, products from composite materials, goods for the pharmaceutical market and furniture. Six investors will become residents of Tenglik.

Furniture production may also appear in Kaspiysk within the framework of the second, specialized private industrial park, five investors are interested in residency.