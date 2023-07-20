Armenia continues to impede peace in region, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says

20 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan once again voiced unfounded claims against Baku, such statements, coupled with Armenia’s violations on the Lachin road, show that Yerevan is obstructing the peace process.

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking in the government, once again repeated unfounded claims regarding the Lachin road. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes that such statements indicate that Yerevan wants to obstruct the negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ministry recalled that at the end of the Second Karabakh War, the illegal activities of the Armenian side within the Lachin corridor were revealed. Baku's calls to stop this illegal activity have been ignored over and over again.

Baku believes that Yerevan's refusal to completely withdraw its military from Azerbaijani territories and the territorial claims indicates that "regardless of the framework within which Azerbaijan and Armenia delimit the borders," the Armenian leadership "is trying to undermine the process, and it is clear to everyone that manipulations in this direction are unreasonable,”

"The Azerbaijani side, as the initiator of the peace process with Armenia in the above areas, is interested in establishing peace, stability and security in the region and is an active party in the negotiation process. If the Armenian side is interested in peace, it must abandon efforts to impede the peace process,”

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.