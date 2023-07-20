EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Iran

20 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The EU countries have reached an agreement on the new package of sanctions against Iran. The relevant statement was made on Thursday by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"Foreign ministers agreed on the creation of new sanctions against Iran amid the country’s military supplies to Russia and Syria,”

— Josep Borrell said.