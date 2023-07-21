Iranian Foreign Ministry summons Swedish Ambassador after Quran incident

21 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Iran after one of Stockholm's rally participants trampled on the Quran during a rally . This is stated on the Telegram channel of the Iranian diplomatic mission.

"In response to the fresh desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden, the country’s ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman on Thursday evening to file Iran’s strong protest",

the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry also focused on the fact that the Swedish authorities were responsible for insulting the feelings of Muslims.

"How can a country, which claims to be the defender of human rights and civil rights, allow the rights of more than 2 billion Muslims in the world and approximately 1 million Muslims in Sweden to be violated in this way",

the ministry says.