Leaders of Israel and Palestine to arrive in Türkiye

21 Jul. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next week, two high-ranking guests will visit Türkiye. The head of the State of Palestine and the Prime Minister of Israel will come to the country.

"Within one week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive separately President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye. The leaders, who will arrive in our country at the invitation of President Erdoğan, will exchange views on topical regional and global issues",

the Office of Erdoğan said.

The Palestinian President is expected to visit Ankara on July 25 on Tuesday, and Netanyahu intends to visit Türkiye three days later.