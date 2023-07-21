Margara checkpoint on Armenia-Türkiye border to open soon

21 Jul. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Repair works at the Margara checkpoint on the Armenia-Türkiye border will be completed soon. This statement was made by the head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia the day before.

"The Government of Armenia has decided to allocate funds for the construction of the Margara checkpoint. Different amounts will be allocated at different stages. Active work is underway at the checkpoint",



Rustam Badasyan said.

He did not specify the works' completion date, but added that it was progressing at a fairly active pace.

According to the head of the committee, the repair is planned to be completed in the near future.