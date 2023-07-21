Kazakhstan to transport gas from Russia to Uzbekistan in October

21 Jul. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the middle of autumn, Russia will start delivering gas to Uzbekistan in transit through Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh company QazaqGaz spoke about plans to start transit deliveries from October.

"The head of the National Company inspected the progress of preparatory work on the Kazakh section of the main gas pipeline Central Asia - the Center for the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan"

QazaqGaz announced.

Currently, the pipeline is undergoing restoration work. The work is going according to schedule. Some of the things have been completed ahead of schedule.

In early 2023, Moscow and Tashkent agreed to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including the beginning of Russian gas supplies to the republic.