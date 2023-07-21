Shusha to host Global Media Forum

21 Jul. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The global media forum "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" starts in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha tomorrow.

The event will be organized by the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency.

It will be attended by more than 250 guests and 120 media entities from 50 countries. It is noted that the plane with the forum participants landed at the Fizuli airport.

The employees of foreign and Azerbaijani media will participate in the forum. In addition to this, local experts and state officials will take part there.

The forum will be divided into sessions where different topics will be discussed, including "The Future of the Media: New Tools in Journalism and Communications in the Digital Age", "Investments in the Media, Consumer Trends".

In addition to lectures and discussion of topics, trainings and exhibitions will be held as part of the Global Forum in Shusha.

It should be added that the Global Forum in Shusha will be held from 22 to 23 July.