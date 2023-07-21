Russia warns Armenia against joining Rome Statute

21 Jul. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federation Council's Deputy Speaker, Co-chairman of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation Yuri Vorobyov drew the attention of the National Assembly of Armenia to the fact that Armenian parliamentarians should carefully weigh the pros and cons of joining the Rome Statute. In particular, they should take into account the risks that this step carries in the perspective of allied relations with the Russian side.

Let us remind you that in March 2023, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia pointed out that the Rome Statute was not at odds with the main law of the country.

"As we understand it, this means that Armenia recognizes the jurisdiction of the Hague Tribunal in relation to all cases that it handles. We proceed from the fact that this step of our Armenian colleagues does not have an anti-Russian context, but, nevertheless, in practice, it causes tangible harm to Russian-Armenian relations",



Yuri Vorobyov

Vorobyov further noted that a dialogue was currently ongoing between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.