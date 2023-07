21 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, spoke with his Iranian counterpart, General Hojatollah Qureishi, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service reports.

During the meeting, representatives of the defense departments of the two states discussed military and military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that there was an exchange of views on the international situation and security in the region.