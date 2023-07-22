Dashalti village's future: IDPs return and hotel construction

As many as 220 families are planned to be returned to Azerbaijan's Dashalti village located in Shusha district.
The upcoming work in Dashalti covers an area of 65 hectares. It's planned to settle 1,100 people, for whom 228 houses will be built, in the village.
In addition, nine two-story apartment buildings, 66 two-story townhouses and 153 two-story individual houses will be built there.
It's also planned to build a mosque, a Flag Square, an information center, a guest house, handicraft workshops, food kiosks, catering and trade facilities, an exhibition hall, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a first-aid post, a post office, a club and community center, a hotel, a recreation center, active tourism and recreation areas in Dashalti.