Dashalti village's future: IDPs return and hotel construction

22 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As many as 220 families are planned to be returned to Azerbaijan's Dashalti village located in Shusha district.

The upcoming work in Dashalti covers an area of ​​65 hectares. It's planned to settle 1,100 people, for whom 228 houses will be built, in the village.

In addition, nine two-story apartment buildings, 66 two-story townhouses and 153 two-story individual houses will be built there.

It's also planned to build a mosque, a Flag Square, an information center, a guest house, handicraft workshops, food kiosks, catering and trade facilities, an exhibition hall, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a first-aid post, a post office, a club and community center, a hotel, a recreation center, active tourism and recreation areas in Dashalti.