22 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan national basketball team has inflicted an impressive defeat over Armenia 92:58 in Group B at the U16 European Championship, Division C, held in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Azerbaijan will next take on Albania on July 23.

The FIBA U16 European Championship 2023, Division C features nine teams battling it out in two Groups. The championship will run until July 27.