Global Media Forum kicks off in Shusha

The second day of the Global Media Forum has opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha at 10:00 am. The first session started with the speech of assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

"After Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, independent media appeared. Professional journalists should have privileges. A number of challenges also concern the Azerbaijani media. We feel it in everyday life," Hajiyev said.

The forum, organized in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures. Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry.

The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.