Azerbaijan condemns Quran burning in Sweden

22 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the act of burning the Quran in Sweden.

"We strongly condemn despicable act of Quran burning in Sweden. We call on authorities to take all necessary measures against perpetrators and to prevent the recurrence of such hate crimes," the ministry said.

Quran burning

On June 28, on the Eid al-Adhar, one of the biggest holidays for Muslims, in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm, two men burned the Quran near the mosque in the presence of police officers.