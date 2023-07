22 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev confirmed the upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

According to the head of state, another round of talks will be held in Moscow in the coming days.

The latest talks between the Foreign Ministrers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in May, 2023. The later meetings between Bayramov and Mirzoyan were held in Washington.