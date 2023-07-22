Foreign Ministry: Russia may discuss new grain deal with Turkey

22 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is not ruling out the possibility of a new grain deal with Turkiye, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing.

"We are ready to consider various options for further continuation of the supply of grain to the world market, both grain and fertilizers. We have very close interaction with Turkiye, traditional interaction, and we are also in contact with them now and exchanging about what to do in the current situation," Vershinin said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the idea that Turkish ships could escort Ukrainian grain supplies in the Black Sea is impossible and dangerous.

Russia has halted its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative on July18, as the Russian part of the deal has not been implemented.