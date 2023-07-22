Arab countries unite in denunciation over Quran desecration in Sweden

22 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, The Muslim World League, and Egypt’s top Islamic institution all condemned the desecration of Qur’an in Sweden.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has joined nations across the Arab world in condemning the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in Stockholm, describing it as an act of desecration.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as a “reckless act that fuels hatred” and considering it a “manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions.”

Lebanon condemned an attack on Quran in Stockholm, saying "it constitutes a continuous violation of Muslims' feelings and dignity."

The Muslim World League also condemned the desecration, saying the repeated act was provocative to the feeling of Muslims.

Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top religious institution, also condemned the burning of the Qur’an and urged Muslims around the world to boycott Swedish products.

Saudi Arabia condemned “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an.”