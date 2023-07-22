Pashinyan reveals Armenian position on anti-Russia sanctions

22 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with the French AFP news agency revealed Yerevan's position on the anti-Russian sanctions of the West.

The PM recalled that Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and Russia is its main trading partner. Pashinyan explained that from the very first days Yerevan understood that the anti-Russia sanctions would create certain problems.

He pointed out that Yerevan understood that Russia will have expectations from Armenia to help in this difficult economic environment, and that the West will be expecting that we help them, in complying with the anti-Russia sanctions