22 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will make it harder for foreigners, especially refugees, to obtain Turkish citizenship as part of the European Union (EU) membership process.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Türkiye is currently hosting 5 million migrants.

By purchasing a property worth at least $400,000, one can gain a Turkish passport.

Turkey has been an applicant to accede to the EU since 1987. Negotiations for full membership were started in 2005, but out of the 35 chapters necessary to complete the accession process, only 16 had been opened and one had been closed.