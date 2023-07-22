Azerbaijan's progress in demining territories demonstrated in Shusha

22 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An exhibition of the achievements of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) is being held on the sidelines of the first Global Media Forum in Shusha.

Since the end of the Second Karabakh War, ANAMA has been clearing the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance. Enormous work has been done, ANAMA releases weekly data on de-mining activitiesin liberated territories.





The exposition included mines and unexploded ordnances, as well as equipment that helps specialists to make the liberated territories safe.



By the end of 2023, Azerbaijan plans to clear over 820,000 hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnances.



Now Azerbaijan is among the most mine-contaminated countries in the world.





The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, crop fields, roads and infrastructure in the liberated territories.

The exhibition held for the guests of the global forum will draw the attention of the world community to the existing problem.