Are Turkish resorts threatened by earthquakes?

22 Jul. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

After the earthquakes shook the southeast of Türkiye, many tourists are asking about possible earthquakes in the coastal regions of the country. The Russian seismologist ruled out such a scenario.

Seismologist, director of the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Shebalin dispelled these fears, assuring that the resorts of the Republic of Türkiye are not threatened by earthquakes. The specialist noted that the issues of the most affected regions of the country are not related to the Turkish resorts.

"The earthquakes did not impact and will not impact the resorts in any way. There is no link between the earthquake in February and the holiday season,”

– Petr Shebalin said.

After the devastating earthquakes, experts checked the condition of houses in many cities and towns in Türkiye. It turned out that many buildings do not meet the standards required for this region. In particular, in Istanbul, about 1.5 mn residents of the residential buildings will be resettled.