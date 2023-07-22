Burst of pipe with boiling water killed four and injured 9 in Moscow mall

22 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The tragedy occurred in the Vremena Goda shopping center in Moscow, where several people died and others were injured as a result of a pipe burst. One person is missing.

In the Vremena Goda shopping mall in Moscow, 4 people died, 9 were injured after a pipe with boiling water burst out. Doctors do not rule out an increase in the number of victims. In addition, the emergency services reported that one person is missing in the accident zone.

As a result of the emergency, one of the shopping center employees suffered a heart attack, TASS reports.

Public utilities are working at the scene, the consequences of the accident are being eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated after the accident.