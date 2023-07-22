Gamzatov to be published in Avar language

22 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The complete works of Rasul Gamzatov in Russian and Avar will be published in Dagestan with a total circulation of 85,000 copies.

According to the head of Daginform, Abdurazak Jamalutdinov, the implementation of the publishing project is timed to coincide with the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the famous writer’s birthday.

He also noted that by now the selection was already published, as well as editions for educational establishment.

In accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the poet's anniversary is celebrated at the federal level: exhibitions and concerts are held in different regions of the country aimed at popularizing the legacy of Rasul Gamzatov.