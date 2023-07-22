Protesters besiege parliament in Israel

22 Jul. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Protesting Israelis marching from Tel Aviv came to the parliament building in Israel. A tent camp will be set up here. The rally is timed to coincide with the voting on the judicial overhaul on Sunday.

Jerusalem has become a center of protest for those who disagree with the reform of the Supreme Court carried out by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Today, tens of thousands of people gathered near the Israeli parliament building.

The protesters left Tel Aviv last Tuesday and marched to Jerusalem, where they were joined by locals. The police are taking extra security measures. Some streets are blocked. The protesters plan to set up a tent camp near the parliament building.

A new wave of protests in Israel has been triggered by the upcoming vote in Parliament on the judiciary overhaul, carried out by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to opposition leader Yair Lapid, who spoke to the protesters today, the Cabinet has only two options: either destroy Israel or save it.

”Destroy the army, the economy, and relations with the Americans, or not, "

– Yair Lapid said.

He stressed that continued reforms would "tear Israel apart," while a return to dialogue with the opposition would save the country.