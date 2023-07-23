Putin and Lukashenko meet near St. Petersburg

23 Jul. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the presidents of Russia and Belarus is taking place in the vicinity of St. Petersburg at this moment.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are holding talks at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna.

During the talks with his Belarusian counterpart, the Russian leader said that the discussions would continue until Monday.

Putin also stated that cooperation between Moscow and Minsk was developing more rapidly than originally planned.

The negotiations' agenda had been announced earlier. It was planned that the heads of state would discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and integration cooperation in the structure of the Union State. The presidents were also supposed to talk about economic cooperation, the fight against sanctions as well as security and a number of international topics.