Netanyahu underwent surgery, all visits postponed

23 Jul. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tonight, the Prime Minister of Israel underwent a surgery. It was performed by the doctors of the Tel HaShomer clinic, located near Tel Aviv.

According to Kan Radio, 73-year-old Benjamin Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker. The surgery became necessary after the politician had an arrhythmia. The procedure was carried out almost immediately after the diagnosis was made.

Operation was successfully completed. However, the head of the Israeli government is still in the hospital. His condition is monitored by doctors.

It should be noted that today's government meeting has been postponed indefinitely.

Postponed trips

Because of the operation, Netanyahu had to postpone visits to Türkiye (July 28) and Cyprus (July 27), his spokesman confirmed.

"The Prime Minister must be under medical supervision, this is a standard procedure after such a surgical intervention. Visits will be rescheduled in the near future",

Topaz Luk said.