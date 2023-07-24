Shusha Global Media Forum wraps up

24 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "Global Forum on New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution," held in Shusha to commemorate the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press, has successfully concluded on July 23.

The forum encompassed diverse sessions focusing on crucial topics, such as "The Future of Media: New Tools and the Role of Media in Journalism and Communication in the Digital Age," "Investment and Consumer Trends in Media," and "Security Issues." The event also facilitated interactive discussions between participants and speakers. Moreover, various side events, exhibitions, and training sessions were held concurrently as part of the Global Forum.

Safety of journalists

Vice President of the Korean Association of Political Sciences, Professor Un Gi Jung highlighted the concerning trend of growing violence targeting journalists. He emphasized that ensuring the safety of journalists is a collective responsibility that extends beyond individual countries. To protect journalists, he stressed the need to prevent anti-media rhetoric through legal means.

Results of Shusha forum

At the Shusha Global Media Forum, several significant issues were discussed, with a particular focus on the transformation of the digital media landscape and the profound impact of artificial intelligence on journalism and the broader media sphere, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said.

"During the forum, participants engaged in in-depth discussions about the distinctions between print media, traditional media, and new media. Additionally, they explored the role of traditional media in today's world, characterized by the dominance of new media, and deliberated on the future directions of media-related activities. A momentous event at the forum was the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on its opening day. His presence and speech held great importance for the attendees, which included over 60 local journalists and media leaders. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the forum, outlining the intended reforms in Azerbaijan's media sector," he said.

He pointed out that the Shusha Global Media Forum captivated the interest of all participants. Over the course of nearly three hours, insightful discussions and questions were exchanged, and the forum proved instrumental in fostering a deeper understanding of the ongoing developments in modern media.

Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized that the primary objective of the Shusha Global Media Forum was to facilitate more accurate monitoring, thorough discussions, and fruitful exchange of viewpoints on contemporary media processes. He further emphasized that the forum aimed at integrating and applying the advancements in media literacy and society in Azerbaijan to the global media landscape, thus fostering greater cohesion in the field.

Global Media Forum

The forum welcomed the attendance of 150 foreign guests representing nearly 50 countries. Among them were state information agencies from 34 nations, 12 international organizations, and numerous media entities. Additionally, the participation of 60 local media managers and representatives further enriched the exchange of insights and perspectives during the event.