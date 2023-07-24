Soldier in Congo kills 13 after son’s burial takes place without him

24 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A soldier in Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony, killing 13 people, including 10 children, officials said.

The attack late on Saturday left the soldier’s wife, in-laws and two of his children dead before he turned his weapon on other civilians, said a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place.

The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died on Thursday of natural causes, said the local village chief.