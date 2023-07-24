Iran kicks off large-scale air drill

24 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Army's Air Force kicked off a large-scale air drill in the central province of Isfahan on July 23.

Troops from all air bases of the Air Force joined the military exercise, which is codenamed the 11th Fadaeian-e Harim-e Velayat (11th Devotees of Velayat Airspace), commander-in-chief of the air force Hamid Vahedi said at a press conference held before the beginning of the exercise.

According to him, 92 interceptor aircraft, bombers and UAVs will be involved in the drill, which features reconnaissance operations, destroying ground and airborne targets, psychological and electronic warfare, passive air defense and tests of home-grown and modern military systems and equipment.

Vahedi said the exercise aims to strengthen the air force's combat capabilities and choose the best strategies for real-life battles that involve various manned and unmanned aircraft.

By holding the drill, the commander said Iran's main objective is to ensure lasting security in the region and defend the country's airspace, IRNA reported.