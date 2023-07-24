Blinken views resumption of nuclear talks with Iran as possible

24 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when asked about reviving the Iran nuclear deal, said that U.S. officials are currently not talking about an agreement with their counterparts in Tehran.

"We made a very good faith effort to get back into compliance with them. They couldn’t or wouldn’t do it. We’re now in a place where we’re not talking about a nuclear agreement,” the official told CNN, noting that administration officials want their Iranian counterparts to take actions to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington, D.C.