Twitter to replace bird logo in brand overhaul

24 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk signaled he will replace the well-known blue bird logo with an X.

The change followed Musk's recent admission that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was. And Twitter's cash flow has been negative as a result of that and its heavy debt load.

Musk said in a Sunday post he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favor changing the site's color scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said.

Musk posted several other references to “X,” including an image of a white Twitter bird against a grainy black background, writing, “Like this but x.”