Erdogan to discuss options for resuming grain deal with Turkish government

24 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation and possibilities of resuming the grain deal with his cabinet on July 24, a source in the Turkish leader's administration said.

"The agenda of Monday's Cabinet meeting includes the issue of the grain deal. What can be done now, the available options will be discussed, proposals on the possibility of resuming the Black Sea grain initiative will be presented," the source said.

On July 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be willing to reconsider re-joining the grain deal - once its conditions are met,