Iran to increase share of nuclear power output

24 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee Mostafa Nakhaei said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) seeks to meet a target of increasing the share of nuclear to 15% of Iran's total electricity output by 2041.

Nakhaei said the nuclear industry is a kind of national reputation for the country in addition to many benefits it has had for the country.

Referring to the necessity of expanding the nuclear industry in Iran, he added that the AEOI plans to increase its power generation capacity to at least 15% of Iran's electricity production by 2041.

Nakhaei said good plans have been made to attract investors to help AEOI build power plants, noting that the organization is trying to eliminate competitive barriers that hamper financing of such projects.