Russia and Africa increase trade turnover to $18 billion

24 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Russia’s trade turnover with the African countries increased to almost $18 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future".

"I would like to note with satisfaction that Russia’s trade turnover with the African countries increased in 2022 and reached almost $18 bln. However, we are all well aware that the potential of our trade and economic partnership is much higher," Vladimir Putin said.

Russian companies are interested in working more actively on the continent in the sphere of high technologies and geological exploration, in the fuel and energy complex, including nuclear power, in the chemical industry, mining, transport engineering and agriculture.

"We understand the importance of uninterrupted food supplies for the socio-economic development and political stability of the African states. On this basis, we have always paid great attention to issues related to the supply of wheat, barley, maize and other crops to African countries. We have done so both on a contractual basis and free of charge as humanitarian aid, including through the United Nations Food Program," Vladimir Putin said.

Last year, Russia exported 11.5 million tons of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tons more were delivered in the first half of 2023.