Israel PM gets emergency pacemaker

24 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the medical center on Monday morning after two days of recovery in the hospital, according to Israeli media.

"I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors. The doctors said I'll be released from the hospital tomorrow by the afternoon and I'll be able to arrive at the Knesset for the vote," Netanyahu said in a video posted to social media ahead of the surgery.

Last week, Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Center after losing consciousness and hitting his head at his home in Caesarea. After a series of tests, the prime minister was released from the hospital with a holter monitor, a type of portable electrocardiogram for cardiac monitoring.