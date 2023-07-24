Ilham Aliyev congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

24 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the presidential press service reported.

Aliyev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, and wished him new success in his activities for the development of Uzbekistan and robust health. The Uzbek leader thanked President Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, they hailed the rapid development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits.

The two leadersa exchanged views on the further comprehensive development of bilateral relations, noting that Mirziyoyev`s state visit to Baku is expected in the near future, and expressed confidence that this trip would be the next stage in the development of bilateral bonds.